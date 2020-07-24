Winshear Increases Private Placement to $1.32 Million

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE U.S.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Winshear Gold (TSX-V: WINS) announces that, pursuant to the news release dated July 17, 2020, it has increased its non-brokered private placement financing to $1,320,000.

The financing will now consist of up to 11,000,000 Units priced at 12c per Unit, whereby each Unit is comprised of one (1)

common share of the Company and one half

(1/2)

warrant, whereby one full warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company for 18c per common share at any time within 24 months of closing the financing. All shares issued will be subject to a 4 month plus one day hold period from the date of issuance. Completion of the private placement is subject to certain conditions, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued as part of this private placement will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance of the securities. A finder’s fee commensurate with regulatory policies may be paid if applicable.

Proceeds from the financing will be used for exploration, corporate development and general working capital purposes. Winshear Gold is focused on advancing the Gaban Gold Project to a drilling programme in south eastern Peru.

About Winshear Gold Corp.

In 2019 Winshear Gold Corp. acquired the Gaban Gold Project in the Puno region, SE Peru and the Tinka IOCG project in the Ica district, southern Peru, from Palamina Corp. The Company, formerly Helio Resource Corp., has also commenced arbitration against the Tanzanian government to recover its investment in the SMP gold project in Tanzania.

For additional information please visit our webpage at www.winshear.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“Mark Sander”

Mark Sander, President

We may also be reached by phone at (604) 210-8753 or by e-mail at [email protected]