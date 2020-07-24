Winners and losers from MLB Opening Night

Los Angeles’ lineup is just so darn deep. It’s one of the reasons Dave Roberts squad is among the favorites to win the World Series. Coming off a 2019 season that saw him hit .237, Hernandez isn’t necessarily a player other teams worry too much about. That might change after what we saw Thursday evening at Dodger Stadium.

Hernandez drove in the Dodgers’ first run of the game with a single off Cueto in the fourth inning. With Los Angeles up 2-1 in the bottom of the seventh, the second baseman plated two with another hit off Tyler Rogers. This gave the Dodgers the insurance they needed to come out on top with a hard-fought season-opening win. For good measure, he added two more RBI in the bottom of the eighth. If Hernandez hits at anywhere near this level throughout the season, the rest of the National League is going to be in trouble.

Loser: MLB fans waiting months for this

It seems to be par for the course in 2020. Whatever can go wrong, has gone wrong. Starting up the season amid a pandemic. The possibility that the season could be stopped in its tracks. Thursday started out with news that Nationals star Juan Soto has tested positive for COVID-19 . He was not in the lineup. Later in the day, Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw was scratched from his start and placed on the injured list with a back problem.

In no way was this the extent of it. Just as the Nationals raised their World Series flag in D.C., the doom and gloom seemed to take a back seat. Less than two hours later, players were forced from the field due to a storm. Those around MLB were not having it. And in typical fashion, the game was called after fewer than six full innings. Let’s just hope the remainder of the season goes off without a hitch. We need this.

Bonus winner: Major League Baseball gets it right