William Watson: What happens to social distancing amid social unrest? Not what you think

So from the get-go you’d think this spring’s social unrest helped the virus propagate itself — an embarrassing truth often pointed out by observers, including church-goers, whose own congregating remained forbidden even as many notables argued that the message of Black Lives Matter was so important as to justify the risk — a clearly non-scientific assessment of benefit and cost that implicitly discounted the importance of religious and other group experiences to those who seek them.

But it turns out that in cities that did have demonstrations the cellphone data indicate overall social distancing actually went up, not down. It almost certainly went down for the demonstrators, no matter how carefully they masked themselves and tried to stay two metres distant from each other. But overall it went up.

As many dramatic video reports made clear, impressive numbers of people went out to protest. But what the cameras couldn’t reveal and the cellphones did was that while the demonstrations were taking place the number of people who stayed home also went up. And in fact it went up by more than enough to actually offset the effects of the demonstrations and increase overall social distancing. As you might expect, this stay-at-home effect was greater when demonstrations involved violence, whether started by police or demonstrators, and when demonstrations were bigger.

Nor is there any statistically significant effect of the demonstrations on COVID-19 deaths in the three weeks following the demonstrations. The raw correlations do show a slight negative effect but the results are not strong enough to be statistically distinguishable from there being no effect at all.