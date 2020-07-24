When the U.S.-China fight disrupts U.S.-China financing

Happy Friday, Term Sheet readers.

Yesterday, I wrote of the rise of blank-check companies—a way of financing companies that was associated with penny stock frauds in the 1980s, but has since seen regulatory reform and a boom in interest as private companies seek new ways of going public.

It’s not the only thing getting a new dose of legitimacy in recent days. China’s contender to the Nasdaq, the tech-heavy STAR market in Shanghai, is set for a major milestone after Alibaba’s fintech giant, Ant Group, said it would list concurrently in Hong Kong and on the STAR market. On top of that, Tencent and Baidu-backed Chinese electric vehicle maker WM Motor Technology is reportedly also considering an IPO on the STAR board.

When it launched a year ago, the new Shanghai bourse received a heavy dose of skepticism. China launched a tech-focused exchange in Shenzhen a decade earlier, dubbed the ChiNext, that fell short of expectations. Companies still preferred to list in the U.S. for several reasons, chief among them: The U.S. is home to perhaps the most liquid markets in the world. Alibaba itself is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

But now, geopolitical tensions between Washington and Beijing are coinciding with greater cynicism over the success of Chinese companies in the U.S. following the Luckin Coffee accounting fraud debacle, as well as a greater push for listings from the Chinese government. More and more Chinese tech companies are seeking dual listings in China as insurance amid threats of delisting in the U.S. (Already listed on the Nasdaq, gaming company NetEase and e-commerce firm JD.com also opted to list in Hong Kong in June.)

It is key to note Ant, known for Alipay, did not choose New York at all. Its valuation could be upwards of $200 billion, per analysts.

While lines are fraying between the U.S. and China, there’s another thread to follow: China has invested heavily in India in recent years. But lately, clashes between the two nations have also impacted India’s startup community as Chinese funding has cut off for some companies.

