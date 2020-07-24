What to watch this weekend on Amazon Prime, Netflix, and more

Our mission to help you navigate the new normal is fueled by subscribers. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today.

Between traditional television, video-on-demand releases, and a growing number of streaming services, it can be hard to keep up with what one should watch week to week. is here to help you keep track of new releases as well as the occasional older title worth checking out. Take a look at this weekend’s notable arrivals, a couple you may have missed earlier in the week, and what else is coming soon:

Amazon Prime Video

Jim Gaffigan’s “The Pale Tourist” is on Amazon Prime July 24. Coutesy of Amazon Prime

Jim Gaffigan: The Pale Tourist: The comedian’s second special comes to Amazon July 24, and was filmed in Ontario and Barcelona, where Gaffigan met with locals and learned their history before performing in stand-up sets.

Netflix

Netflix’s “The Kissing Booth 2” starts streaming July 24. Marcos Cruz—Netflix

The Kissing Booth 2: The sequel to the YA favorite, starring Joey King as Elle, arrives on the streamer July 24.

Season 10 of Showtime’s Shameless will also appear on the streaming service later this weekend on July 26.

On TV

Room 104’s fourth and final season premieres on HBO July 24 at 11 p.m. ET.

Wynonna Earp returns for its fourth season on Syfy at 10 p.m. ET.

Six-part docuseries Helter Skelter: An American Myth, about the Manson family, includes previously unseen footage and interviews. It premieres July 26 at 10 p.m. ET on Epix.

On VOD

Josh Hartnett stars as Canadian journalist Victor Malarek in “Most Wanted.” Saban Films

The Rental: This horror flick, directed by Dave Franco and starring Alison Brie and Dan Stevens, is getting some strong reviews and is available on VOD starting July 24.

Most Wanted: The film, starring Josh Hartnett as Canadian journalist Victor Malarek (with Jim Gaffigan in a supporting role), is based on a 1989 investigation of an undercover operation that landed a civilian in a Thai prison. It will be available on demand starting July 24. Read ’s interview with Hartnett and writer-director Daniel Roby here.

Coming soon

Jamie: Keep Cooking and Carry On: Home cooking has been big during the coronavirus pandemic, and Jamie Oliver’s latest series addresses the need to be resourceful in the kitchen during this time. Having already aired on Channel 4 in the U.K., the show comes to Hulu on July 27.

