What Happened to Jennifer Dulos: A Missing Mom, Murder Charges and a Search That Captivated the Nation

Troconis continued, “But despite the way I have been treated by the police, I know nothing about Jennifer Dulos’ whereabouts…what may have happened to her. I know that under American law, I don’t have to prove my innocence, but actually to me it feels that way during all this time under public scrutiny.”

Her next court date is Aug. 6, the proceedings having been postponed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in temporary court closures around the country.

While the Faber family took some solace in the arrests of Fotis and Troconis, the chance for certain answers died with Fotis Dulos.

In May, marking the one-year anniversary of her disappearance, the family said in a statement, relayed by Dateline, that the “ache of her absence doesn’t go away…Somehow an entire year has elapsed. We can see it and measure it in the growth of her children, who are taller, stronger, wiser and more like their mom every day.”

