Wayne Bennett rips ‘unhealthy’ attention on Joseph Suaalii, South Sydney Rabbitohs, Rugby Australia

South Sydney coach Wayne Bennett has hit out at the media storm surrounding 16-year-old Joseph Suaalii.

Ahead of his 17th birthday, the teenager from The Kings School last month agreed to a Rabbitohs extension believed to be worth $1.7 million, but this week it emerged he is set to sign an even more lucrative Rugby Australia deal worth a reported $3 million in the coming days.

That prompted a strong response from both codes with RA’s offer expected to make him the richest teenager in the history of the Australian footy at a time when union players are taking paycuts and the organisation has made redundancies amid financial pressures from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bennett said the battle to secure Suaalii is ‘unhealthy’ and puts a ‘huge burden’ on the youngster.

“The publicity he has got in the last three or four days is not what I want for my 16-year-old,” Bennett said on Friday.

“We still don’t know how good he is going to be and all of a sudden he has this huge burden of expectation placed upon him.

“It’s just not healthy for anyone that’s in that situation.”

Joseph Suaalii (Facebook)

RA have described the reports of a $3 million contract for Suaalii as “fanciful”, however the hype around the teenager appears to be warranted, leading to comparisons to Greg Inglis and Israel Folau.

Bennett appeared all smiles in a photo with Suaalii last month, presenting him with a Rabbitohs jersey, but told media on Friday he has not been able to speak to the cross-code prospect recently.

“He has had enough pressure. He doesn’t need me in his ear,” Bennett said.

“My big issue with Joe and any kid at his age is that it is totally unfair the amount of scrutiny that is put on them.

“It is life changing for them and they are not old enough to handle it, that is the part that disappoints me.

“The rest of it makes his football career more difficult than most other guys who are 16 and playing and may go on to be wonderful players in the future.”

Suaalii’s stunning rugby and junior league highlights

South Sydney hooker Damien Cook had experience training alongside Suaalii and expressed similar concern for the pressure placed on the high-schooler.

“To be honest I feel a bit sorry for the kid. He deserves everything he gets whether it is a long career in rugby union or rugby league,” Cook told The Big Sports Breakfast earlier this week.

“But at such a young age it must be a lot of pressure on the kid’s shoulders and what is going through his head at the moment.

“As long as whatever decision he makes he is happy with that and just sticks to it and backs himself.

“We have had him here at training and I have spoken to him a couple of times when he was training here and he is a great athlete.

“I know he is going to have a big career in whatever sport he chooses.

“Hopefully he does the old double backflip and comes back to us if that’s the case.”