Washington QB Alex Smith cleared for return to football

ESPN’s Stephania Bell dropped a Friday bombshell when she reported that Washington quarterback Alex Smith is cleared to return to football activities following the horrific tibia and fibula fracture he suffered during the 2018 season.

The 36-year-old signal-caller told ESPN:

“Everyone was in agreement that my bone was in a really good place. I had healed a lot. They said that given the combination of the rod and where I was with the healing process, I had zero limitations and could even resume some football activities. “To hear them say that from a life standpoint, they wouldn’t restrict me from doing anything — I could go skiing or snowboarding tomorrow if I wanted — then on top of that, to get the green light that I could practice, get contact, that I had healed up, that much was pretty wild to hear. I didn’t know if I would ever hear those words.”

Smith, who has allowed ESPN to film his recovery for the “Project 11” documentary, hopes to attend team training camp sessions on Monday. With Washington expected to keep second-year pro Dwayne Haskins Jr. as its starting signal-caller, Smith’s place on the depth chart and with the organization is unknown.

Smith suffered the career-threatening injury during a November 2018 game versus the Houston Texans. Earlier this year, Smith and his wife Elizabeth spoke with ESPN about how he nearly lost his leg and his life due to necrotizing fasciitis that developed after surgery.