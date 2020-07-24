[VIDEO] The Walking Dead: World Beyond Gets New Premiere Date, Trailer

RELATED STORIES

Undead things come to those who wait. After its planned spring premiere was delayed by the coronavirus outbreak, AMC’s second offshoot of The Walking Dead, World Beyond, at last has a new start date, it was announced at the show’s Comic-Con @ Home panel Friday: Sunday, Oct. 4, at 10/9c, immediately following the finale-that’s-no-longer-a-finale of the mother ship. A special episode of Talking Dead will air afterwards and include discussions of both The Walking Dead’s “finale” and World Beyond’s premiere.

The new show — billed as a two-season limited event — revolves around the first generation of survivors raised after the zombie apocalypse. Alexa Mansour (The Resident) and Aliyah Royale (The Red Line) star as “two sisters, [who] along with two friends, leave a place of safety and comfort to brave dangers, known and unknown, living and undead, on an important quest,” according to the show’s official description. The cast also includes Annet Mahendru (The Americans), Nico Tortorella (Younger) and Emmy winner Julia Ormond (Temple Grandin).

Early on, showrunner Matt Negrete pointed out that the siblings and their pals lost any sense of normalcy when they were very young. “They’re not ignorant” of the dangers of their world. They know about walkers — or empties, as they’re called on this show. “But in theory, they’ve never actually” had to kill one before.

Screened at the panel — and now conveniently available for your YouTubing pleasure — is World Beyond’s new extended trailer. Is it just me, or does the way the music’s used give you chills, too?