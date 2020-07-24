[VIDEO] Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Trailer: Spoilers

RELATED STORIES

Rest easy, fans of Fear the Walking Dead. Not as easy as, say, Madison, Nick or Travis, but easy nonetheless. The AMC drama at last has a premiere date for Season 6: Sunday, Oct. 11, at 9/8c, it was announced at the show’s San Diego Comic-Con @ Home panel on Friday.

As you would expect, given that by the end of Season 5’s finale, Lennie James’ embattled Morgan had been shot and left for dead — well, soon-to-be-undead — by the villainous Ginny, his fate was a hot topic among the panelists. Among them were the head of all things Dead, Scott M. Gimple, showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg, and Alycia Debnam-Carey (Alicia), Colman Domingo (Strand), Jenna Elfman (June), Ruben Blades (Daniel), Danay Garcia (Luciana) and Karen David (Grace). “I think [Morgan] needs a couple of pints [of blood], at least,” joked Gimple.

Certainly, the Season 6 trailer seemed to want us to remain concerned about Morgan’s fate. Check out that red eye! “It’s not allergies,” said Chambliss. “There is something going with Morgan.” But the fact that portrayer Lennie James was on the panel, too, strongly suggested that the hero, a crossover from The Walking Dead, was going to pull through.

As previously reported, ahead of Season 6, Colby Hollman (Wes) and Mo Collins (Sarah) have been upgraded from recurring to series regulars, and 18-year-old Zoe Colletti (Showtime’s City On a Hill) has been added to the cast as yet another series regular. (Wonder which of the existing kidlets’ fates her hiring seals.)

To check out the Season 6 trailer, press PLAY on the video above.