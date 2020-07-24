Victoria marks deadliest day of pandemic with six new deaths and 300 new COVID-19 cases

Two grandmothers have been named as victims of Victoria’s deadliest day of coronavirus .

Another seven Victorians have died, including Maria Vasilakis and Helen Alexiou.

The state’s COVID-19 death toll has risen to 56, as Victoria recorded 300 new coronavirus infections.

Maria Vasilakis has died of coronavirus in Melbourne (Nine)

Grandmother Helen Alexiou., who has died from COVID-19. (Nine)

The deaths included two men and two women aged in their 80s and two men and one woman aged in their 90s.

Five of the deaths were linked to aged care facilities.

Victoria’s total virus tally has surged to 7405 cases.

“Our best wishes, our condolences, our thoughts and our prayers to the families of those six individuals,” Premier Daniel Andrews said.

Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton warned that more people are expected to die as cases escalate in the state.

“I have always expressed concern about the fact that whether you have hundreds of new cases a day, there are several people expected to die in the following two-week period,” Professor Sutton said.

Victoria Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton. (Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images)

Of the state’s new coronavirus cases, 51 were linked to outbreaks or complex cases and 249 were under investigation.

There are 1181 cases which indicate community transmission and 3734 active infections in Victoria.

There are 206 people in hospital, including 41 in intensive care.

The total number of infected healthcare workers is 601, with 300 of those cases being active.

At not even six months old, Stevie Boyd is among the youngest Victorians to test positive. She’s recovering after a two night emergency stay in Casey Hospital.

“She wasn’t drinking her bottles and she just generally wasn’t herself, and that night she just again was having trouble breathing and was in a bit of distress,” her mother Nichola Boyle said.

“Some of those people who are in intensive care and on ventilators are younger individuals,” he said.

“That is an absolute tragedy and of course we are working in whatever way we can to drive those numbers down.”

Professor Sutton also clarified rules for hospital visits in Victoria following concerns a woman’s partner or support person could not stay longer than a 2-hour period.

“The direction states that support person or partner can stay as long as is desired and needed for the labour and birth process, as long as is required. That is not limited at all.

“For subsequent days post-delivery, there is a visit limit of one person for two hours,” he said.

Victoria’s latest coronavirus outbreaks

• 73 cases have been linked to St Basil’s Homes for the Aged in Fawkner

• 68 cases have been linked to Estia Health in Ardeer

• 37 cases have been linked to Arcare Aged Care in Craigieburn

• 35 cases have been linked to Estia Health in Heidelberg

• 44 cases have been linked to Glendale Aged care facility in Werribee

• 20 cases have been linked to Regis Aged Care in Brighton

• 74 cases have been linked to Somerville Retail Services in Tottenham

• 62 cases have been linked to JBS in Brooklyn

• 57 cases have been linked to Bertocchi Smallgoods in Thomastown

• 43 cases have been linked to Australian Lamb Company in Colac

• 11 cases have been linked to Respite Services Australia in Moonee Ponds

• Nine cases have been linked to AMSSA in North Melbourne

• Six cases have been linked to the Malmsbury Youth Justice Centre

• Three cases have been linked Diamond Valley Pork in Laverton North

• Three cases linked to Sims Metal Management in Brooklyn

• Two cases have been linked to Don KR Castlemaine

Cases currently linked to public housing in North Melbourne, Flemington and Carlton:

• 296 cases are residents of various public housing towers in North Melbourne and Flemington.

• 61 cases are residents of various public housing towers in Carlton.

Infections have also been linked to five new aged care facilities including: Outlook Gardens aged care facility in Dandenong North; BlueCross Riverlea in Avondale Heights; Villa Maria Catholic Homes St Bernadette’s Aged Care Residence in Sunshine North; Fronditha Care in St Albans; and Japara Yarra West in Yarraville.

Cases have also been identified at three new education sites: Nino Early Learning in Bundoora; Impact English College in the CBD; and Tarneit Senior College.

Defence Force called in to check in self-isolators

Australian Defence Force personnel will be deployed to knock on people’s doors who have tested positive to coronavirus but have failed to answer calls from the Department of Health.

The new initiative comes after about 25 per cent of people were dodging calls from health authorities after being diagnosed with the virus.

Victorians who are positive to COVID-19 will be called by health authorities first and then called again within two hours.

If they do not answer, the ADF will proceed to doorknock the person’s house. There will be 28 ADF teams deployed to support the move across the state.

Members of the ADF and Victoria Police work together at a vehicle checkpoint. (Luis Ascui)

“This is about going that extra step to make sure that we cannot just call but we can connect and have that meaningful interaction, get that interview done and then begin the process of tracing contact,” Mr Andrews said.

He also warned Victorians who have tested positive to COVID-19 will be fined if they are found to be not at home.

“If you were door knocked and you were not found at home, then you are in breach of the orders because you are a positive case and you should be at home,” he said.

“So that would almost certainly lead to you being fined.