Vicky Kaushal looks back at memories as Masaan completes 5 years of release

Vicky Kaushal without doubt is one of the brightest stars of this generation. In the last few years, the actor has gained immense popularity thanks to impressive performances in projects like Raazi, Sanju and URI: The Surgical Strike. Today, the actor’s debut film Masaan ccomplete 5 years after its release. And the actor remembered his debut film in a special way.

Vicky Kaushal took to social media and shared a few throwback stills from the film. Apart from Vicky, these stills also included Richa Chadha, Shweta Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra, Pankaj Tripathi and the director of the film Neeraj Ghaywan. Vicky shared these pictures with a bunch of red balloon emojis as the caption. Check out the post below.





Vicky Kaushal received massive praise for his performance in the film which gives a glimpse of the age old caste system that exists even today in the country.