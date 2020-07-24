Verizon Launches ‘Silence Junk Callers’ Feature for Call Filter Plus Customers With iOS 14

Verizon today announced the launch of a new feature called Silence Junk Callers, which is designed to recognize calls identified by Verizon as potential spam or fraud and then automatically send them to voicemail.

Verizon says that this feature is available to Verizon customers who have upgraded to the Call Filter Plus service and who are running the iOS 14 beta.

Call Filter Plus costs $2.99 per month for a single line and it provides services like spam detection, spam filtering, caller ID, spam look up, and a personal block list.

There is a free Call Filter service that Verizon offers, but it does not work with the new Silence Junk Callers feature at this time and it is limited to spam detection and spam filtering. Later this year, Verizon plans to provide the Silence Junk Callers option to all customers with Call Filter for free, so it won’t always be limited to the premium subscription plan.