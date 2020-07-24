Velodyne Lidar and PARIFEX Solutions Provide Smart Traffic Control

Article content continued

“Enforcing vehicle speed limits and other road violations is critical to lowering road accident rates and increasing safety,” said Nathalie Deguen, Sales Manager, PARIFEX. “Velodyne lidar adds powerful technology to our solutions by delivering the range and accuracy we need for vehicle detection, counting, positioning and tracking. Velodyne sensors provide strong performance in a wide variety of lighting and weather conditions.”

“PARIFEX delivers innovative solutions that can help improve traffic management to achieve greater road safety,” said Erich Smidt, Executive Director Europe, Velodyne Lidar. “They show how adding Puck sensors to detection solutions can enable accurate and reliable violation enforcement at greater distance over traditional systems. Using the Puck has helped PARIFEX boost system performance even in difficult roadway conditions such as tailgating, change of directions and heavy traffic.”

Velodyne Puck sensors provide rich 3D computer perception data that allows real-time object and free space detection. The Puck is a small, compact lidar sensor that delivers 100 meters range. Its reliability, power-efficiency and surround view make it an ideal solution for Smart City applications such as pedestrian safety, vehicle traffic and parking space management, and more.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne provides smart, powerful lidar solutions for autonomy and driver assistance. Headquartered in San Jose, Calif., Velodyne is known worldwide for its portfolio of breakthrough lidar sensor technologies. Velodyne’s founder, David Hall, invented real-time surround view lidar systems in 2005 as part of Velodyne Acoustics. Mr. Hall’s invention revolutionized perception and autonomy for automotive, new mobility, mapping, robotics, and security. Velodyne’s high-performance product line includes a broad range of sensing solutions, including the cost-effective Puck™, the versatile Ultra Puck™, the autonomy-advancing Alpha Prime™, the ADAS-optimized Velarray™, and the groundbreaking software for driver assistance, Vella™.

