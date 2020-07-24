Vanessa Morgan Expecting First Child, Throwing Gender Reveal Party

Instagram

The ‘Riverdale’ actress is over the moon to break the news that she is expecting her first child with husband Michael Kopech months after wedding early this year.

–

“Riverdale star Vanessa Morgan is pregnant.

The 28-year-old actress, who plays Toni Topaz on TV, and her husband, Michael Kopech, announced the news via Instagram on Friday (24Jul20), revealing they are expecting a baby boy.

“Was debating keeping this part of my life hidden but I knew people would see pictures eventually with my belly & I wanted you guys to hear it from me,” Vanessa wrote. “I do want to keep this chapter of my life private but did want to be the first to share the news. I am overjoyed to be welcoming my baby boy into the world this January. It’s almost like everything I thought mattered in this life has completely changed. We’re here for such a greater purpose and life is so precious.”

Then, addressing her unborn baby, she added, “I can’t believe how much growth & strength you’ve already given me as your mom. It’s like God knew I needed you, my angel. The universe works in mysterious ways but always times everything the way it was meant to be.”

“Lil one you were made with so much love & already exude a light so strong it warms my belly. Thank you God for this blessing. I’m just so happy & can’t wait to dedicate everyday to being the best mommy I can be.”

<br />

Morgan and Kopech wed at the beginning of the year (20) and she made headlines in May, when it was suggested she was a frontrunner to take over the Batwoman role from Ruby Rose after she quit the TV series. The part finally went to Javicia Leslie.