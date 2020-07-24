U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.68% By .com

© . U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.68%



.com – U.S. stocks were lower after the close on Friday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NYSE, the declined 0.68%, while the index fell 0.62%, and the index lost 0.94%.

The best performers of the session on the were Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:), which rose 1.79% or 1.00 points to trade at 56.85 at the close. Meanwhile, Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:) added 0.72% or 0.98 points to end at 137.58 and McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:) was up 0.59% or 1.17 points to 198.72 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:), which fell 16.24% or 9.81 points to trade at 50.59 at the close. Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:) declined 2.13% or 1.01 points to end at 46.40 and Pfizer Inc (NYSE:) was down 1.95% or 0.75 points to 37.66.

The top performers on the S,amp;P 500 were Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 16.50% to 69.40, FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:) which was up 7.59% to settle at 29.48 and Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:) which gained 3.24% to close at 78.64.

The worst performers were Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:) which was down 16.24% to 50.59 in late trade, KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:) which lost 7.70% to settle at 188.21 and Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:) which was down 7.17% to 42.85 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 119.76% to 1.29, Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 53.81% to settle at 3.2300 and Cyren Ltd (NASDAQ:) which gained 36.64% to close at 1.790.

The worst performers were eHealth Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 30.55% to 79.17 in late trade, Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:) which lost 20.00% to settle at 4.96 and US Energy Corp (NASDAQ:) which was down 18.19% to 5.89 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 1907 to 905 and 104 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 2004 fell and 681 advanced, while 71 ended unchanged.

Shares in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; gaining 16.50% or 9.83 to 69.40.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S,amp;P 500 options, was down 0.92% to 25.84.

Gold Futures for August delivery was up 0.53% or 9.95 to $1899.95 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in September rose 0.66% or 0.27 to hit $41.34 a barrel, while the September Brent oil contract rose 0.07% or 0.03 to trade at $43.34 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.53% to 1.1656, while USD/JPY fell 0.66% to 106.14.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.37% at 94.300.