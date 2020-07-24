U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.68% By .com

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© . U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.68%

.com – U.S. stocks were lower after the close on Friday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NYSE, the declined 0.68%, while the index fell 0.62%, and the index lost 0.94%.

The best performers of the session on the were Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:), which rose 1.79% or 1.00 points to trade at 56.85 at the close. Meanwhile, Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:) added 0.72% or 0.98 points to end at 137.58 and McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:) was up 0.59% or 1.17 points to 198.72 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:), which fell 16.24% or 9.81 points to trade at 50.59 at the close. Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:) declined 2.13% or 1.01 points to end at 46.40 and Pfizer Inc (NYSE:) was down 1.95% or 0.75 points to 37.66.

The top performers on the S,amp;P 500 were Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 16.50% to 69.40, FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:) which was up 7.59% to settle at 29.48 and Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:) which gained 3.24% to close at 78.64.

The worst performers were Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:) which was down 16.24% to 50.59 in late trade, KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:) which lost 7.70% to settle at 188.21 and Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:) which was down 7.17% to 42.85 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 119.76% to 1.29, Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 53.81% to settle at 3.2300 and Cyren Ltd (NASDAQ:) which gained 36.64% to close at 1.790.

The worst performers were eHealth Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 30.55% to 79.17 in late trade, Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:) which lost 20.00% to settle at 4.96 and US Energy Corp (NASDAQ:) which was down 18.19% to 5.89 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 1907 to 905 and 104 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 2004 fell and 681 advanced, while 71 ended unchanged.

Shares in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; gaining 16.50% or 9.83 to 69.40.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S,amp;P 500 options, was down 0.92% to 25.84.

Gold Futures for August delivery was up 0.53% or 9.95 to $1899.95 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in September rose 0.66% or 0.27 to hit $41.34 a barrel, while the September Brent oil contract rose 0.07% or 0.03 to trade at $43.34 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.53% to 1.1656, while USD/JPY fell 0.66% to 106.14.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.37% at 94.300.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR