U.S. must remove tariffs on European products and French wine: Le Maire By

© . New French government faces MPs questions in Paris

PARIS () – The United States government must remove tariffs imposed on European products such as French wine, said French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire on Friday.

Le Maire was commenting after European planemaker Airbus (PA:) made what Airbus described as a final step aimed at halting a transatlantic trade war over billions of dollars of aircraft subsidies.

