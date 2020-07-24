TV Ratings for Thursday, July 23: Blindspot Series Finale

RELATED STORIES

In the latest TV ratings, NBC’s Blindspot wrapped its five-season, 100-episode run with 1.7 million total viewers and a 0.3 rating, ticking up in the demo to match its season high.

TVLine readers gave the series finale and Season 5 as a whole an average grade of “B+”; read our post mortem.

Elsewhere on this quiet Thursday, Fox’s Celebrity Watch Party (1.44 mil/0.3) was steady with its freshman finale… The CW’s Killer Camp (430K/0.1) dropped a few eyeballs while steady in the demo… and CBS’ Young Sheldon repeat (4 mil/0.5) topped the night in both measures, with ABC’s Fun & Games in rerun mode.

