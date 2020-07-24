TSR Coinz: Tekashi 69 Reportedly Lands $5M Live Stream Deal To Perform Upcoming Album

People may call #Tekashi many thangs but broke can’t be one of them. The rapper just inked a $5 million live-streaming deal with GlobalStreamNow and will perform his upcoming album online, according to @TMZ_tv.

The performance is set for Saturday, September 5 at 8PM ET. The virtual show will run for about an hour and feature 12 songs from his album.

He didn’t put us all the way in his business, but he reportedly told TMZ that there will be colorful displays, eye candy, and dancers. Fans will also be able to engage with him as well.

As far as where the live stream will happen, that hasn’t been revealed due to security concerns.

As y’all already know, he was recently released from prison and is now under house arrest, after cooperating with the Feds and putting away members of the Treyway Gang for a combined total of over 100 years, according to reports.

Upon his release, he broke Instagram and YouTube records. His song featuring Nicki Minaj, “Trollz,” which reached #1 on Billboard.

Since his release artists from Meek Mill to Gucci Mane have publicly stated that going against the “street code” is a no-go.

