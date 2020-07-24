Tom Hanks Will Be ‘Selling’ Peanuts and Hot Dogs at Baseball Game

WENN

As the Oakland Athletics are back on the field amid the ongoing pandemic, the ‘Castaway’ actor will be revisiting his younger years when he sold peanuts at sports games.

Tom Hanks has gone back to his hot dog-selling roots to make Oakland Athletics players feel at home in an empty baseball park.

The “A League of Their Own” star has added his voice to the atmospheric noise that will be played at A’s games as their delayed season begins on Friday (24Jul20).

Hanks will be heard offering up ballpark food and other concessions during games to make it sound as if people are in the stands.

His offerings will include “Hot dogs here! Colossal hot dogs!” and “It’s not a ballgame without a hot dog! Who wants a hot dog?”

Hanks, who sold peanuts at A’s games in his youth, will also be heard selling programmes and drinks during Oakland Coliseum games.

Although baseball is back with a reduced 60-game season, the fans aren’t, due to coronavirus concerns. Instead, cardboard cut-outs of devotees will fill the seats.