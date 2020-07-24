The most exciting young player on every NFL team

Speed and youth usually shines in the NFL, as it did in the 2019 season. The NFL has a bright future featuring these elite and exciting young players.
Mark J. Rebilas / USA Today Sports Images
The 2018 Heisman Trophy winner at Oklahoma, Murray followed up that performance with the Offensive Rookie of the Year last season. The multi-dimensional quarterback shows a bright future, throwing for more than 3,700 yards and rushing for 544 yards last season.
Jason Getz / USA Today Sports Images
Ridley is creating quite a wide receiver tandem with fellow Alabama alum Julio Jones. Two years into his career, Ridley has 1,687 yards receiving and 17 touchdowns.
Tommy Gilligan / USA Today Sports Images
The reigning NFL MVP, Jackson was spectacular in his first full season as an NFL starter. He led the NFL with 36 touchdown passes and added 1,206 yards rushing and seven touchdowns on the ground.
Charles LeClaire / USA Today Sports Images
Singletary is set to step in as Buffalo’s starting running back after a great rookie season. He finished with 969 yards from scrimmage last season, averaging 5.1 yards per carry as a change of pace back.
Jeremy Brevard / USA Today Sports Images
McCaffrey is arguably the most versatile running back in the NFL, with consecutive 100-plus reception seasons. He led the NFL with 2,392 yards from scrimmage and 19 touchdowns last season as the centerpiece of Carolina’s offense.
Kena Krutsinger / USA Today Sports Images
Jackson has turned into quite the steal as a fourth round pick in 2017. He’s made consecutive Pro Bowls and was an All-Pro in 2018, already picking off 10 passes and scoring five touchdowns in his brief career.
Sam Greene / USA Today Sports Images
Mixon has been one of the few reasons to watch Bengals football over the last two years, with back-to-back seasons with over 1,400 yards from scrimmage. He leads the young Cincinnati offense, which will be quarterbacked by rookie Joe Burrow in 2020.
Isaiah J. Downing / USA Today Sports Images
Garrett earned a massive contract from the Browns after an excellent first three seasons to his career, with 30.5 sacks in 37 games. The former first overall draft choice has double-digit sacks in consecutive seasons.
Bill Streicher / USA Today Sports Images
Elliott has been one of the most durable and reliable running backs in the NFL during his four seasons in the league. During that time he’s made three Pro Bowls and led the league in rushing twice. He already has over 7,000 yards from scrimmage in his career entering his age 25 season.
Kirby Lee / USA Today Sports Images
Sutton had a breakout sophomore campaign with the Broncos, finishing with 72 receptions for 1,112 yards and six touchdowns. The 6-foot-4 wideout also made his first Pro Bowl.
Tim Fuller / USA Today Sports Images
Golladay has started to resemble former Lions star Calvin Johnson with his highlight catches during his first three seasons. He made his first Pro Bowl last season with 65 receptions for 1,190 yards and a league-leading 11 touchdown receptions.
Dan Powers / USA Today Sports Images
Jones had a breakout season as the bell cow back on Green Bay last year, with 1,558 yards from scrimmage and 19 touchdowns. He gave Aaron Rodgers a much-needed weapon in the Packers offense.
Troy Taormina / USA Today Sports Images
Watson established himself as a winner at Clemson, and the dynamic quarterback has continued to win in the NFL. He’s 24-13 as a starter during the regular season with over 9,700 yards passing and over 1,200 yards rushing during his three-year career.
Douglas DeFelice / USA Today Sports Images
Leonard has been an elite linebacker since he entered the NFL, with a whopping 284 tackles in 28 games during his first two seasons. He’s shown a nose for the ball, becoming an All-Pro and winning Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2018 and making the Pro Bowl last season.
Troy Taormina / USA Today Sports Images
Chark added a spark to the Jags offense during his second season, with 73 receptions for 1,008 yards and eight touchdowns. He’s the go-to player in the Jacksonville offense entering 2020.
Mark J. Rebilas / USA Today Sports Images
Mahomes was rewarded for the epic start of his career with a contract worth over $500 million this offseason. He won the MVP in 2018 and a Super Bowl last year, guiding the Chiefs offense with his strong, accurate arm and even the occasional no-look pass.
Kirby Lee / USA Today Sports Images
Jacobs fulfilled expectations as a first-round pick last year, accumulating 1,316 yards from scrimmage and seven touchdowns in 13 games. The Raiders have higher hopes for the versatile runner entering his second season.
Darren Yamashita / USA Today Sports Images
Ekeler is set to be the Chargers full-time starter for the first after he received a contract extension in the offseason. He displayed great versatility last year with 92 receptions and 1,550 yards from scrimmage, resembling former Charger Darren Sproles.
Robert Hanashiro / USA Today Sports Images
Kupp has proven his huge production in college at Eastern Washington was no fluke. The elite route runner had a tremendous third season coming off a major knee injury, with 94 receptions for 1,161 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Rich Barnes / USA Today Sports Images
Williams was not only a contributor in his rookie season but a great one in the eight games he was healthy. He had 32 receptions for 428 yards and three touchdowns before tearing his ACL. With the addition of Tua Tagovailoa, Williams’ future could be bright in Miami.
Cary Edmondson / USA Today Sports Images
Cook has had trouble staying healthy early in his NFL career, but finally stayed on the field last season with great results. He made the Pro Bowl with 1,654 yards from scrimmage and 13 touchdowns in 14 games.
Eric Hartline / USA Today Sports Images
New England has done well with role players during Bill Belichick’s coaching career, and Winovich is an exciting pass-rushing specialist. He had 5.5 sacks during his rookie season and looks to build on that production with a bigger role this season.
Jason Getz / USA Today Sports Images
Kamara has shown himself to be an elite, dynamic running back in three NFL seasons. He has nearly 4,500 yards from scrimmage and 37 touchdowns for his career, and has exactly 81 receptions in all three of his seasons.
Danielle Parhizkaran / USA Today Sports Images
Barkley not only won Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2018 but led the NFL with 2,028 yards from scrimmage. His production fell last year due to an ankle injury, though Barkley still managed 1,003 yards rushing and six touchdowns in 13 games.
Rich Barnes / USA Today Sports Images
Adams has become known as one of the top defensive players in the league during his three seasons. He’s made Pro Bowls in back-to-back seasons and was also an All-Pro in 2019, with 75 tackles, 6.5 sacks, and two touchdowns.
Jerry Habraken / USA Today Sports Images
Sanders laid a great foundation in his rookie season with 1,327 yards from scrimmage and six touchdowns. He showed his dynamic ability in the second half of the season as he gained playing time.
Mark J. Rebilas / USA Today Sports Images
Following in the footsteps of his brother, Texans star J.J. Watt, T.J. was an All-Pro for the first time last season at age 25. He had 14.5 sacks and led the league with eight forced fumbles. He also had two picks and four fumble recoveries.
Mark J. Rebilas / USA Today Sports Images
Bosa was the second overall pick in the 2019 draft and was as advertised in his rookie season. The former Ohio State star won Defensive Rookie of the Year, recording sacks and 25 quarterback hits. He also had four sacks in three playoff games.
Joe Nicholson / USA Today Sports Images
Metcalf showed incredible upside at Ole Miss, but there were questions if he could stay healthy. He managed to play all 16 games in his rookie season, finishing with 58 receptions for 900 yards and seven touchdowns as a premier deep threat for Russell Wilson.
Reinhold Matay / USA Today Sports Images
With additional snaps in his third season, Godwin became a star in 2019. He made the Pro Bowl after accumulating 86 receptions for 1,333 yards and touchdowns in only 14 games.
Christopher Hanewinckel / USA Today Sports Images
Brown added a new dimension to the Titans offense during his rookie season, quickly becoming the team’s No. 1 receiver. He finished with 52 receptions for 1,051 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging an incredible 20.2 yards per catch.
Geoff Burke / USA Today Sports Images
McLaurin was one of the few exciting pieces of Washingon’s offense last season. He finished his rookie season with 58 catches for 919 yards and seven touchdowns in 14 games, often catching passes from former Ohio State teammate Dwayne Haskins.