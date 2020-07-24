Thailand Drops All Charges Against Red Bull Heir in Deadly Crash

BANGKOK — The police in Thailand said they had dropped the last remaining charges against a wealthy playboy on Friday, eight years after he struck and killed an officer with his Ferrari and fled the country.

The announcement ended a yearslong drama that included the issuance of an international arrest warrant for the heir to one of the country’s most storied companies and largest fortunes and a public outcry over the seemingly separate system of justice for the country’s richest people.

Just before dawn on a dark Bangkok street on a September night in 2012, a speeding Ferrari struck and killed a motorcycle police officer. The driver fled the scene, but a trail of leaking engine fluid led the police to his door — and the damaged Ferrari — a short distance away.

The police arrested the driver, Vorayuth Yoovidhaya, the grandson of the inventor of the Red Bull energy drink and heir to one of Thailand’s greatest fortunes. The police said at the that he had been intoxicated and admitted that his car hit the officer, Wichean Glanprasert.