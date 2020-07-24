Taylor Swift Unveils Enchanting Music Video for ‘Cardigan’ Off Surprise New Album

Premiered on Friday, July 24, the clip written and directed by the ‘Lover’ songstress herself finds her getting swept into in a fantastical world of luscious trees before being stranded at the sea.

–

Taylor Swift‘s new album “Folklore” is here for fans’ listening pleasure along with a brand new music video. Released on Friday, July 24 at the stroke of midnight, the video is accompanying visuals to track No. 2 “Cardigan”.

The clip opens with the country-turned-pop superstar playing a piano in a rustic cabin before she climbs into the piano and emerges in a fantastical world of waterfalls and luscious green trees. After playing a piano for a while there, she again is transported into a different setting.

This time she finds herself being stranded in the middle of an ocean, hanging onto a floating piano for dear life. Finding a way out of this situation with the magical teleportation device, she once again climbs into the piano before returning to the rustic cabin where it all begins.

Swift wrote and directed the music video, with the help of “badass video team – cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto, producer Jil Hardin, executive producer Rebecca Skinner, AD Joe ‘Oz’ Osbourne, editor Chancler Haynes, special effects wizards David Lebensfeld & Grant Miller, and set designer Ethan Tobman,” she wrote on Instagram to express her gratitude.

Making sure that their health was a top priority during the shooting, she informed her fans, “The entire shoot was overseen by a medical inspector, everyone wore masks, stayed away from each other, and I even did my own hair, makeup, and styling.”

Swift announced the surprise new album “Folklore” on Thursday morning. “[It’s] an entire brand new album of songs I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into,” she teased. “Before this year I probably would’ve overthought when to release this music at the ‘perfect’ time, but the times we’re living in keep reminding me that nothing is guaranteed.”

Shortly before the album dropped, the 30-year-old Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter answered questions from fans, during which she explained the meaning of “Cardigan”. “The song is about lost romance and why young love is often fixed to permanently within our memories. Why it leaves such an indelible mark,” she explained.

Swift has also released official lyric videos for tracks off the new album, including “Invisible String”, “August”, “The Last Great American Dynasty” and more on her YouTube VEVO channel.