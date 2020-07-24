Taylor Swift Takes on Alternative Genre for First Time Through ‘Folklore’

Having surprised her fans with the new album, the ‘You Need to Calm Down’ hitmaker releases a music video for ‘Cardigan’, her first single off her latest record.

Taylor Swift‘s new album “Folklore” is the first of her records to fall into the “alternative” music genre.

The 30-year-old singer dropped the record at midnight EST on (July 23), after surprising fans with news of an impending release.

Despite the fact that Taylor is most well known as a pop star, the new album is actually categorised as alternative on iTunes. Four of her previous records were classed as country albums, while she’s also dropped three pop albums.

In addition, Taylor will be submitting the record for the Best Alternative Music Album gong at the 2021 Grammy Awards, according to reports.

It’s the only award she will be eligible for in the alternative genre, as while the pop genre has awards for Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Pop Vocal Album, the alternative only has the album prize.

Fans have initially responded positively to the new record, which has a running time of an hour and three minutes and features 16 songs – five of which have explicit language warnings on them.

Taylor’s followers have also started speculating about the identity of the mysterious co-writer she thanked when detailing her collaborators on “Folklore”. While she tagged almost all the writers she mentioned, she didn’t tag William Bowery – with fans immediately speculating the name is a pseudonym.

After discovering there are no registered songwriters or producers named William Bowery, speculation began building that Bowery is another name for Taylor’s longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

According to fans, Swift and Alwyn were spotted outside New York’s Bowery Hotel back in 2016 at the start of their romance. In addition, Joe is the great-grandson of composer and musician William Alwyn – which fans believe is how the name William Bowery came about. Taylor has yet to comment on the speculation.

As well as dropping the album at midnight, Taylor also released the music video for her first single from the new record – titled “Cardigan”.

The video was written and directed by the singer herself, who also did her own hair and make-up on a socially distanced set overseen by a medical inspector as she ensured her crew stayed safe during the coronavirus pandemic.