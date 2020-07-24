Taylor Swift Reveals Name of Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s Third Daughter in ‘Folklore’ Song

A source confirms the name of the ‘Deadpool’ actor’s third child after the ‘Cardigan’ singer allegedly reveals it in one of her songs off surprise new album.

Taylor Swift has revealed the name of pal Blake Lively‘s third daughter in a song from her new surprise album, “Folklore”.

The singer released her eighth studio project with little fanfare on Friday morning (24Jul20) and fans were immediately drawn to one song, “Betty”, in which the Lover star namechecks Blake and her husband’s daughters Inez and James.

Taylor sings, “Betty, I know where it all went wrong… You heard the rumours from Inez/You can’t believe a word she says… She said, ‘James, get in, let’s drive.’ ”





The references led fans to believe she was inspired to write the new song by her pal’s third child and now People bosses have confirmed Lively’s third child, who was born last year, is indeed named Betty.

Blake and Ryan had never revealed the name.