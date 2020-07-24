Tax traps lurk for woman who wants to unload $2.3 million in real estate to retire on

Article content continued

Balancing sales and alternative income

Margie wants to be rid of her rentals before she becomes too old to tend them. Assuming present valuations hold, then excluding the $780,000 value of her home, she could gross $2,289,000 less 5 per cent selling costs, net $2,174,550. Take off $481,374 mortgages and she would have $1,693,176. Take off $100,000 for income taxes on property gains of about $400,000 and she would have $1,593,176. Invested at age 65 to pay out three per cent after inflation for 30 years, that capital would generate $78,915 per year before tax. Selling one property per year would cut taxable gains in each year and thus limit tax exposure.

Margie could decide to keep her most lucrative rental. It has an estimated present price of $950,000 and a $336,383 mortgage. Its net rent, $37,704 produces a yield on equity of 6.4 per cent per year. However, retention of this choice asset is contrary to Margie’s plan to end her career as janitor and rent collector. We’ll assume her best rental fetches its value when sold. She will keep her $780,000 home.

Estimating retirement income

Assuming that Margie starts retirement at 65, her annual income from her existing financial assets, $7,554, plus $78,915 from former real estate, total $86,469 plus $3,900 from OAS and $2,100 from CPP would total $92,469 per year. After 20 per cent average tax and a loss to the OAS clawback, which begins at $79,054 in 2020 and takes 15 per cent of sums over that trigger point, net $2,012, she would have $72,000 per year to spend. Margie would still have her mortgage-free $780,000 home representing about 30 per cent of her net worth.

With no further mortgage expenses, Margie would have substantial discretionary income. Assuming that her $2,476 present monthly cost of living is unchanged, she would have $3,500 per month for other spending or investment. That money could form a legacy for her adult child and/or for good causes she favours.

Margie will be financially secure in diversified assets, her retained home, and government pensions. She will be free to pursue good deeds in her retirement.

