Tamar Braxton’s Boyfriend Says She Gets ‘Best Available Medical Attention’ After Suicide Attempt

Tamar Braxton is recovering well. On Thursday, July 23, the singer’s boyfriend David Adefeso offered fans an update on Tamar’s condition after she was rushed to hospital following an apparent suicide attempt earlier this month.

“On behalf of Tamar Braxton, I want to thank her fans and the public for the ongoing thoughts and prayers,” David shared in a statement to The Blast. “Tamar is a beautifully talented woman, a devoted mother, a loving girlfriend, a dear sister and a special friend to countless people.”

“This is an extremely difficult time for Tamar and her family as she navigates professional and personal struggles including her battle with depression,” he later said of the former “The Real” co-host. “Tamar currently receiving the best available medical attention to address those struggles and strengthen her mental health, and her family and I will remain by her side throughout her treatment.”

Concluding his statement, David attempted to bring awareness to mental health in the U.S., calling it “a common issue” that’s “affecting 1 in 5 Americans.” He went on to say, “Please continue to send prayers and hope as Tamar continues the path to recovery and ultimate happiness. We ask to please respect Tamar’s privacy, and her family’s privacy, during this important time of healing.”

Tamar sparked concern as it was reported that she was hospitalized after David found her unresponsive in their hotel room at the Ritz Carlton Residences in Los Angeles, California from possible suicide attempt on Thursday, July 16. She reportedly took a concoction of alcohol and prescription of pills.

Fortunately, on Monday, July 20 Tamar is said to be “awake and communicating.” She talked to doctors about her situation and the days leading up to her hospitalization. She has also reportedly been moved to a new hospital facility to get a good mental health treatment.