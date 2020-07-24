Home Entertainment Tamar Braxton’s BF Speaks: Please Respect Tamar’s Privacy

Bradley Lamb
Tamar Braxton’s boyfriend, David Adefeso, has finally broken his silence for the first time since she was rushed to the hospital for a suspected attempted suicide.

He says she’s receiving the best care possible.

“On behalf of Tamar Braxton, I want to thank her fans and the public for the ongoing thoughts and prayers. Tamar is a beautifully talented woman, a devoted mother, a loving girlfriend, a dear sister and a special friend to countless people,” Adefeso told The Blast.

