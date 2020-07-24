Tamar Braxton’s BF Speaks: Please Respect Tamar’s Privacy

Tamar Braxton’s boyfriend, David Adefeso, has finally broken his silence for the first time since she was rushed to the hospital for a suspected attempted suicide.

He says she’s receiving the best care possible.

“On behalf of Tamar Braxton, I want to thank her fans and the public for the ongoing thoughts and prayers. Tamar is a beautifully talented woman, a devoted mother, a loving girlfriend, a dear sister and a special friend to countless people,” Adefeso told The Blast.

“This is an extremely difficult time for Tamar and her family as she navigates professional and personal struggles including her battle with depression.”

During the 911, Adefeso mentioned that Tamar’s network had been stressing her out. The singer is currently in dealings with the television network, WeTV.

“Tamar is currently receiving the best available medical attention to address those struggles and strengthen her mental health, and her family and I will remain by her side throughout her treatment,” he continued. “Mental health is a common issue, affecting 1 in 5 Americans. Please continue to send prayers and hope as Tamar continues the path to recovery and ultimate happiness. We ask to please respect Tamar’s privacy, and her family’s privacy, during this important time of healing.”