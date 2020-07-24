Home Entertainment Sushant Singh Rajput’s dog Fudge is now living with the late actor’s...

Sushant Singh Rajput’s dog Fudge is now living with the late actor’s family

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise is something that left the entire country in a state of shock.  The actor is said to have been going through a phase of depression from the last six years however, the actual reason that pushed him towards taking his own life remains unknown. 

Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti recently shared a sweet post on her Instagram account that definitely brought a smile to the faces of those mourning Sushant’s loss. The photo featured Sushant’s father with his Sushant’s Labrador Fudge. The sweet picture was paired with a simple caption which read, “Dad with Fudge.” Take a look at the post below. 


Now how lovely is that?

Sushant Singh Rajput’s dog Fudge is now living with the late actor's family

RELATED ARTICLES

©