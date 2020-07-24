Supa Cent Laughs at Fiance Lou for Allegedly Being Catfished by Underaged Girl

Instagram

Millionaire and social media personality Supa Cent has broken her silence on rumors that her fiance Lou is cheating on her. Making it worse. it is said that Lou is having an affair with an underaged girl. However, it doesn’t take long for Lou to set the record straight.

A Twitter account initially shared that Lou “met up with & *allegedly* (view pics) slept w/ a 17 year old girl.” In response to the rumors, Supa hinted on her social media account that she’s done with Lou. “True or False. I’m not bout to stick around to find out,” so she wrote on Thursday, July 23 on Instagram.

A fan apparently defended Lou as the person commented underneath Supa’s post, “He didn’t even sleep w her tho.” Supa wasn’t having it as she wrote back, “So. He entertained her. Why even chat with a b***h who say they that young or even look that young? That’s creepy as hell.”

Fans applauded her response in this case as she put the blame on Lou, not the girl. “At least she blamed him and not her…,” a fan commented. “I’m glad supa cent ain’t standing for the foolery,” someone else added. Another person thought that Supa was just showing that she “has SELF-RESPECT. Take notes ladies!!!”

Meanwhile, Lou shut down the rumors and denied that he was cheating on Supa, whose real name is Raynell Steward. “I met that girl when me & Raynell was separated. Yes I sent her a picture, but the moment I found out she was under age I ended everything!!”

Lou further claimed that the girl “originally said she was 22.” He also said that he had receipts to prove that he’s not lying, writing, “I have messages to prove!! And I never had sex with her.”

In related news, it appears that the said girl was catfishing Lou as someone came forward on Twitter saying somebody used her photos to speak with him. “This is honestly disgusting that someone would take my pictures and cause some mess like this. I can’t live,” the person tweeted.

Supa caught wind of it and reposted it on her Instagram page with a caption that read, “Duck a**. Lost his whole family behind a catfish.” She also added multiple laughing-and-crying face emojis.