Supa Cent Appears To Be Done With Her Fiance Lou For Good Following Accusations Of Cheating-This Time Allegedly With A Teenage Girl

Entrepreneur and social media personality Supa Cent was quick to let her supporters know that she is not here for her fiance Lou’s most recent cheating scandal and it appears this time, she’s done for good.

Following a report that Lou was allegedly cheating on her with a teenage girl, Supa tweeted a message seemingly responding to the allegations. She later confirmed that she was done with him following the release of alleged messages between him and a girl who was claiming to be 18 though there was a report that alleged the girl in question may have told Lou she was 17 over the phone.

“True or False.I’m not bout to stick around to find out,” Supa Cent said, with the caption reading, “Outta here.”

Supa was referring to a series of alleged messages between Lou and a female that were fairly graphic in nature. In the alleged messages, the girl described how she was 18 years old and worked at Footlocker.

The messages also showed Lou allegedly ask the girl when she lost her virginity.

Although the girl’s age was never confirmed, nor was it confirmed if Lou actually had physical contact with her, Supa said the messages were enough evidence for her to prove that Lou exercised poor judgment.

“Smh…boy dumb as hell! We live and we learn,” Supa said when she stepped into The Shade Room.

Additionally, when a fan asked Supa what the big deal was, pointing out he “didn’t even sleep” with her, Supa had this to say:

“So. He entertained her. Why even chat with a b***h who say they that young or even look that young? That’s creepy as hell,” Supa said.

Lou deactivated his Instagram page as of Thursday night and had not publicly responded to the allegations. We’ll keep you posted on any updates.

