Suffolk court worker tests positive for COVID-19; courthouse closed Friday

A trial court employee for the Suffolk County Superior Court tested positive for COVID-19, and the courthouse was closed Friday.

Jennifer Donahue, a spokesperson for the state court system, said in a statement emailed to Boston.com that the building was closed for disinfecting, and that it would reopen on Monday.

Courthouses reopened July 13 for “limited purposes, including some in-person proceedings,” but most matters were planned to continue virtually, according to a press release.

The system planned to expand the in-person proceedings list on Aug. 10.

Get Boston.com’s e-mail alerts:

Sign up and receive coronavirus news and breaking updates, from our newsroom to your inbox.