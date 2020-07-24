Stephen Coniglio’s classy message to Tuck family after Giants exact Grand Final revenge

GWS Giants skipper Stephen Coniglio has shown just why he’s one of the most respected players in the AFL, with a touching gesture after his side’s win over Richmond.

With the Giants not only being hammered in the media during the week, as well as playing the opponent who embarrassed them in last year’s Grand Final, Coniglio would have been forgiven for waxing lyrical about his team after the 9. 8. (62) to 6. 14. (50) win.

However, when he was asked by former Hawks skipper Luke Hodge about the win, Coniglio’s answer caught everyone off guard.

“Firstly, just to the Tuck family condolences. The Giants family are thinking of you all, it’s been a tough week,” he told Seven.

Shane Tuck’s former teammates pay tribute after he was found dead on Monday at the age of 38 (Getty)

Coniglio’s message to the family of recently deceased ex-Richmond midfielder Shane Tuck came after both teams observed a minute of silence for Tuck pre-game.

While Coniglio may have taken the post-match plaudits for his message, he will have star forward Toby Greene to thank for the win, after Greene’s five-goal haul.

The explosive star was a welcome inclusion into Leon Cameron’s side after missing last week, and was unstoppable up forward.

Greene also added 18 disposals and eight marks to go along with his five majors in a match-winning display.

Toby Greene was unstoppable up forward with five goals as the Giants exacted revenge on the Grand Final (Getty)

Following the win, Greene said he hoped the win would start a run up the ladder for last year’s Grand Finalists.

“We knew backs against the wall sort of stuff, we got ourselves in that position, Richmond are a bloody good side,” he told Seven.

“(They) gave us a touch up last year, it was really important, just the way we played we’ve got to stick with it.

“It was a really encouraging performance and hopefully we start to build on it. We’ve got some tough games coming up and looking forward to it.”