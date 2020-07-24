Staff at Hungary’s largest news site resign to protest editor’s firing

“The reason for Dull’s dismissal was that he made it clear that he will not yield to blackmail,” around 100 staff members wrote in an open letter Wednesday. “His dismissal is a clear interference with the composition of our staff, and we cannot regard it any other way but as an overt attempt to apply pressure on Index.hu that will result in the decline of independent reporting.”

In his 10 years in power, Orban has been accused of systematically attacking media freedom, bringing news outlets under the control of his loyalists.