St Kilda veteran Nathan Brown leaves club’s Noosa hub for family reasons

St Kilda have farewelled veteran Nathan Brown who decided to depart the AFL club’s Queensland hub and return to Victoria.

According to a statement released by the Saints, the “difficult decision” to leave his teammates in Noosa yesterday was “a view to the best interests of his young family”.

“Nathan leaves the hub with the full support of everyone at St Kilda,” Chief Operating Officer Simon Lethlean said.

St Kilda’s Nathan Brown (Morgan Hancock)

“He is such a respected member of our team and the spiritual leader of the connection, culture and standards that we are building here at the Saints.

“The players and staff love ‘the big fella’ and we will miss him – but he has made the right call for him and his family, and we are very proud of him for that.”

“At the end of the day, family comes first and for Nathan that means being at home in Victoria right now.

“At the right time, if Nathan has played his last game for the Saints then we will recognise his contribution appropriately. But for the time being, we wish he and his family all the best.”