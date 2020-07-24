SPFL confirms five substitutions for cups, recommends Scottish Premiership follows | Football News





Scottish Premiership clubs will vote on whether to introduce five substitutes for the upcoming season

The Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) has approved the use of five substitutes for next season’s domestic cup competitions, and recommended that league competitions adopt the rule.

Scottish Premiership clubs will be given the opportunity to vote on the recommendation before the start of the season on August 1, with approval from 75 per cent of clubs required to pass the rule.

The option to use two additional substitutes was introduced in an attempt to protect players from injury across various European leagues, which resumed following delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The International Football Association Board (IFAB) has approved the use of five substitutes for next season, and leagues can choose whether to adopt it.

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster says allowing five substitutions should help ‘player welfare’

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster said: “With a more compressed fixture calendar than we are used to, the Board approved the use of five substitutes in our cup competitions primarily out of a concern for player welfare.

“With teams expected to play more frequently and with shorter periods for recovery, the use of additional players in matches will help clubs spread the load throughout the season.

“It is also hoped that this amendment will assist player development, allowing more young players to get experience of competitive senior football during the 2020/21 season.

“The proposal will now go to Premiership clubs to vote on. A resolution to this effect will be circulated to the Scottish Premiership clubs shortly.”

An SPFL statement confirmed that Scottish Championship, League One and League Two sides will be offered the same option “in due course”.

Regardless of the outcome of the votes, five substitutes will be permitted in League Cup and Challenge Cup matches.