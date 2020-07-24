Shannon Beador & Her 3 Daughters Test Positive for Coronavirus

Shannon Beador and her girls are battling the coronavirus.

Today, the Real Housewives of Orange County star took to Instagram and revealed that she and her three daughters, Stella, Sophie and Adeline, have tested positive for COVID-19.

Alongside a family portrait, the Bravo star wrote “This photo was taken pre-pandemic. Today, we are Covid positive times 4. The girls and I are blessed to be quarantining in the same home (but isolating in separate rooms).”

She continued, “A huge thank you to all of the medical personnel that have been patiently guiding us through this illness. Sending prayers to all of those affected.”

Co-star Braunwyn Windham-Burke responded to Beador’s post with two heart emojis.

The RHOC star isn’t the first Bravo personality to battle the coronavirus as Andy Cohen tested positive back in March 2020.

“After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for Coronavirus,” Cohen wrote alongside a selfie of himself in bed.