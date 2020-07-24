Selling Sunset Season 3 Trailer Puts the Focus on Chrishell Stause and Justin Hartley’s Divorce

Christine Quinn‘s wedding excitement might have to wait a little while.

Netflix just released the trailer for season three of Selling Sunset, and the big news this time around comes not from the sale of a multi-million dollar mansion (as if it ever does on this show), but from a TMZ alert. That appears to be how the Oppenheim Group learns that Justin Hartley has filed for divorce from their friend, colleague, and fellow Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause.

The trailer shows Mary Fitzgerald visiting a crying Chrishell, and asking, “He just blindsided you?!”

“The crazy way in which this went down…people want answers,” Chrishell says later on in the trailer. “I want answers.”

The This Is Us star suddenly filed for divorce in November 2019, citing “irreconcilable differences” and listing the date of separation as July 8, 2019, while Chrishell claimed the date of separation was November 22, 2019. As a result, fans have indeed been wanting answers as to what happened between the couple.