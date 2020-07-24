‘Selling Sunset’ Season 3: Chrishell, Justin Hartley Divorce [Video]

RELATED STORIES

“I really want to be excited about my wedding,” Christine says in the trailer for Season 3 of Netflix’s Selling Sunset. “But obviously it’s being overshadowed by Chrishell‘s divorce.” (For those who don’t speak fluent Christine, this is her attempt at compassion. We think.)

The real estate monsters moguls of The Oppenheim Group return for a third season on Friday, Aug. 7, and if there’s one thing that the trailer makes abundantly clear, it’s that the commissions — and the drama!!! — have never been higher.

Sure, the show remains pure Los Angeles real estate porn, but the business side of things quickly gets overshadowed — much like Christine’s wedding! — by the breaking news that Chrishell’s husband, This Is Us star Justin Hartley, has filed for divorce. (The TMZ article that Christine dramatically recites in the trailer is from Nov. 22, 2019 for those of you who appreciate a complete timeline.)

Mary genuinely reaches out to Chrishell in her time of need, but when the divorce is brought up publicly at Christine’s wedding — did we mention that Christine is getting married this season?! — Chrishell is in no mood to defend herself. “I don’t want to do this anymore,” she says, storming off.

Hit PLAY on the video above for your first look at Selling Sunset Season 3, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.