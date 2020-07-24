SEC has storied history in the Olympics

SEC Staff

Photo: SEC Network

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics should begin today. However, like so many other events this year, the Summer Games have been postponed until 2021.

The Southeastern Conference has a long and storied history in the Olympic Games. In total, athletes from conference schools have won 453 medals. Of those 453, only one has been won in the Winter Olympics. Former Florida track & field athlete, Steve Mesler won gold in the four-man bobsled in 2010.

All 14 member schools have athletes that have won medals. Florida leads with 126 individuals, Georgia with 58, followed by 57 from Tennessee, 54 from Auburn, 34 from LSU, 32 from Alabama, 22 from Arkansas, Texas A,amp;M with 19, Kentucky with 18, South Carolina with 14, Missouri with eight, five from Ole Miss, four from Mississippi State and Vanderbilt with two.

The sport with the most medal winners is swimming followed closely by track & field. In total, 181 medals have been won in swimming with 160 coming from track & field. League athletes have won 67 medals in basketball (26 men; 41 women) and 12 in baseball. Eleven medals were won in soccer with six in gymnastics and four in softball. Three each were awarded in rifle, volleyball and wrestling with one each in bobsled, equestrian and tennis.

The 2008 Games were the most successful with 58 medals won. Sixty-eight percent of all medals won by SEC athletes came from the last eight Olympics. Each Olympics win count: 1920 – 1, 1924 – 3, 1932 – 2, 1936 – 2, 1948 – 9, 1952 – 5, 1956 – 1, 1960 – 2, 1964 – 2, 1968 – 1, 1972 – 6, 1976 – 11, 1980 – 4, 1984 – 46, 1988 – 26, 1992 – 40, 1996 – 37, 2000 – 42, 2004 – 53, 2010 – 1 (Winter), 2012 – 54, 2016 – 47.

In addition to the United States, medals winners have represented Australia, Bahamas, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Great Britain, Grenada, Jamaica, Nigeria, South Africa, Spain, Suriname, Sweden, Syria, Trinidad & Tobago, Venezuela, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

The full list of Olympic medal winners from SEC institutions can be found here.