SBI Moves Into Security Tokens as Secondary Markets Pump By Cointelegraph

SBI Moves Into Security Tokens as Secondary Markets Pump
Major Japanese financial services company SBI Holdings now owns a 10% stake in the digital security offering platform Boostry.
The news follows the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Nomura Research Institute — a joint venture of Boostry’s majority-owner Nomura Holdings (NYSE:) — and SBI. 54% of the platform is owned by Nomura Holdings, Nomura Institute holds a 34% stake, and SBI has 10%.
