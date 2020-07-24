Samsung Galaxy Note 20 reservations are now open in the U.S.

Samsung’s first-ever virtual Galaxy Unpacked is expected to be a jam-packed event. As confirmed by the company earlier this week, it will be announcing a total of five new devices on August 5, including the Galaxy Note 20 series. Ahead of the event, Samsung today opened pre-order reservations for “the next Galaxy” in the U.S.

If you reserve the Galaxy Note 20 between today and August 4, you will receive $50 instant credit when you complete your pre-order. To reserve the Galaxy Note 20, all you need to do is head over to the Samsung website and enter your contact information. You will also need to select your preferred carrier, but you can change your selection when you confirm your order.

Similar to last year, Samsung will be introducing two new Note phones this year. The standard Galaxy Note 20 will come with a flat 6.7-inch FHD+ display featuring a 60Hz refresh rate, while the Note 20 Ultra will have a much more impressive 6.9-inch QHD+ curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Aside from a 60Hz display, the standard Note 20 is also expected to come have a plastic back, triple rear cameras with a 12MP main sensor, and a 4,300mAh battery. The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, on the other hand, will have a premium build with Corning Gorilla Glass 7, triple rear cameras featuring a 108MP main sensor, and a 4,500mAh battery with 45W fast charging. Both phones are expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865+ chipset in the U.S.