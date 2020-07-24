Ryan Matterson left with no memory of brutal elbow from Russell Packer

It was billed as the big grudge match of the season last night, but the day after, Ryan Matterson has no memory of his clash with his former team.

All week, the media built up the hype around the Eels star’s battle against the Tigers, the club he walked out on in controversial circumstances last season.

But it ended violently and in something of an anti-climax, with Matterson knocked senseless by a brutal but legal elbow from Tigers prop Russell Packer after just 15 minutes.

Ryan Matterson is flattened after attempting to tackle Wests Tigers veteran Russell Packer (Getty)

Today Matterson is still nursing a headache and has been ordered to rest and keep away from screentime over the weekend.

“Ryan is okay but feeling pretty dusty,” the lanky forward’s manager Gavin Orr said.

“He is disappointed he didn’t get to play out the game and doesn’t even remember the tackle that finished his night or much of the game.

“He has been told to take it easy for the next few days and hopefully he will be back again next weekend.”