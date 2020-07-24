Rockets hit military base south of Baghdad, no casualties: military By

BAGHDAD () – Four Katyusha rockets hit a military base used by U.S.-led coalition troops south of Baghdad on Friday and caused some material damage but no casualties, the Iraqi military said in a statement.
The rockets hit Besmaya base, where Spanish troops have been based as part of the fight directed by the U.S.-led coalition against Islamic State. The coalition is reducing its troops in Iraq.
A number of rocket and mortar attacks have hit bases hosting coalition forces and landed near the U.S. embassy in Baghdad in recent months. The United States blames Iran-backed militia groups.
No known paramilitary groups loyal to Iran have claimed responsibility for the attacks.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.