Rob Kardashian Teases Weight-Loss Journey With Shirtless Photo

WENN

The formerly reclusive sock designer changes his profile picture on Instagram to the shirtless picture after his sister Khloe Kardashian revealed that he would return to the family’s reality show ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’.

–

Rob Kardashian is getting more confident each day after making his social media return last month. The younger brother of the Kardashian sisters has shared a shirtless snap, marking his most revealing photo yet since he’s back on the photo-sharing site.

On Thursday, July 23, the sock designer changed his profile picture on his Instagram account to the shirtless pic. In the image, the father of one offered a glimpse of his slimmed-down figure as he ditched his top while taking a bite of sandwich on the beach.

Rob Kardashian changed his profile picture on Instagram to his shirtless photo.

Rob didn’t provide details of the new shirtless image, but many assumed that it was taken during his recent beach outing with his sister Kendall Jenner and his daughter Dream. On Saturday, July 18, he shared a picture of the 24-year-old model sipping on white wine while sitting on a lounge chair. “Beach day,” he captioned it, along with several appropriate emojis.

<br />

A few days prior, he posted a picture of his 3-year-old daughter playing on the beach. “Sand baby,” he simply wrote in the caption.

<br />

However, die-hard fans would notice that Rob had posted the same picture five years ago, when he made his return to social media after staying out of the spotlight since battling body weight issue. “#tbt Me just chill-zoning in Malibu eating a pulled pork sandwich,” he captioned the July 30, 2015 Instagram post.

It appears that Rob made some kind of statement with the use of the shirtless snap for his profile picture. He recently made his first public appearance in years at Khloe Kardashian‘s 36th birthday. A source told PEOPLE last month of his well-being now, “He takes care of himself, works out and eats better.” The source went on assuring, “He knows he looks better. And he is comfortable enough to be photographed. He wants people to know that he is doing well.”

Meanwhile, Khloe has revealed that her brother Rob would rejoin the family on their reality series “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” for the next season. “My brother’s coming back around,” she said on SiriusXM’s “The Morning Mash Up” earlier this month. “He’s feeling more confident and comfortable. I think he just started a whole new season, so here we go!”

“So now he is filming more,” she went on teasing in an interview with PEOPLE. “We’re filming more within our homes, and he is right there with us. I’m excited for everyone to see that. He’s such a good person and I’m just happy he’s coming back around on camera a little bit more.”