Riverdale’s Vanessa Morgan Is Pregnant With Her First Child

“We both knew the first day we met that ‘this is it’ and I’m so excited that today officially starts our forever,” Morgan told E! News on her big day. “Today, I vowed to love my best friend for a lifetime and it was a day spent with those we love in a room filled with endless love. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with him.”

Fans know Vanessa from her role as Toni in the hit series Riverdale. She also appeared in Finding Carter and The Shannara Chronicles.

As for Michael, he’s a Chicago White Sox pitcher who opted out of the 2020 season earlier this month.

“Michael Kopech has informed us of his decision to not participate in the 2020 season,” General Manager Rick Hahn said via ESPN. “We recognize that reaching this decision is incredibly difficult for any competitive athlete, and our organization is understanding and supportive.”