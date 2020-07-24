‘RHOC’ Star Shannon Beador and 3 Daughters Contracting Coronavirus

Instagram

Prior to her COVID-19 diagnosis, the Bravo personality took to her social media account to bring awareness about how serious the virus is, especially for a person with lung damage like her.

–

“The Real Housewives of Orange County” star Shannon Beador is the latest celebrity to test positive for COVID-19. In her recent Instagram post, Shannon also revealed that her 3 daughters, 18-year-old Sophie and 14-year-old twins Stella and Adeline, contracted the novel virus.

Sharing a photo of herself with her girls which was taken “pre-pandemic,” the 56-year-old wrote in the caption, “Today, we are Covid positive times 4. The girls and I are blessed to be quarantining in the same home (but isolating in separate rooms).”

She then expressed gratitude “to all of the medical personnel that have been patiently guiding us through this illness.” Concluding her post, she also sent “prayers to all of those affected.”

In response to her post, fellow “RHOC” cast member Braunwyn Windham-Burke left two red heart emojis in the comment section. Meanwhile, Braunwyn’s mother Dr. Deborah Windham wrote, “I’m so sorry sweetie,.. keep us up to date with how you’re feeling, is someone bringing food and supplies to you guys? You are loved! We’re praying for your full recovery.”

A fan also said, “Hope it doesn’t get too serious for any of you and you get well quickly!” Someone else asked Shannon to document her journey of recovering from the disease. “Would you be willing to document your journey through Covid and recovery? I think it would be really interesting,” wrote the user. Meanwhile, another fan noted that “this is what happens when the OC doesn’t play by the rules.”

Orange County is one of the areas in California that have seen a huge increase in COVID-19 infections in recent weeks. The Orange County Health Care Agency has reported at least 710 new cases and 13 deaths on Friday, July 24 alone.

Prior to her COVID-19 diagnosis, Shannon took to her social media account to bring awareness about how serious the virus is. “As a person with lung damage, my family and I take the Coronavirus and social distancing very seriously. Apparently there is a bit of negative press out there today about how the #RHOC cast assembled yesterday,” she wrote on her Instagram account back in May, sharing a photo of herself with her daughters donning coordinating face masks.

“Once again, as a person with permanent lung damage in both lungs, I did everything to follow guidelines given to us. I intend to be around a long time with my girls…,” she continued.