‘RHOBH’s Garcelle Beauvais” Lisa Rinna Was Too Harsh On Denise Richards At Reunion

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais has Denise Richard’s back again — saying pal Lisa Rinna was “too harsh” at her during the reunion show.

“I felt like [Denise] was being hit hard all the time and I felt like it was hard, time after time, after time,” Garcelle said during a recent appearance on Us Weekly’s Hot Hollywood podcast. “At some point, you have to believe someone’s truth or just go, ‘OK’ and move on, but it wasn’t that way,” she explained, adding, “I just felt like they were too harsh on her.”

Rinna brought Garcelle to the show but recently unfollowed her on social media. The show appears to have impacted their friendship.

“I wouldn’t say it’s over. But we’re not going to have any sleepovers anytime soon,” she said. She says that viewers will have to wait and see what happened to their friendship.

“As the season develops, you sort of see how people are, or their stance on a certain thing,” she said. “So, for me, the reunion was the straw that broke the camel’s back for me. That’s all I’ll say.”