‘RHOBH’s Garcelle Beauvais” Lisa Rinna Was Too Harsh On Denise Richards At Reunion

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais has Denise Richard’s back again — saying pal Lisa Rinna was “too harsh” at her during the reunion show.

“I felt like [Denise] was being hit hard all the time and I felt like it was hard, time after time, after time,” Garcelle said during a recent appearance on Us Weekly’s Hot Hollywood podcast. “At some point, you have to believe someone’s truth or just go, ‘OK’ and move on, but it wasn’t that way,” she explained, adding, “I just felt like they were too harsh on her.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR