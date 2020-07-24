‘RHOBH’s Checks Teddi Mellencamp After She Shared Shady Texts!!

Bradley Lamb
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Denise Richards took to social media to check co-star Teddi Mellencamp who shared a shady text message — and threw jabs at her.

Teddi’s screenshotted the convo between her and her father, John Mellencamp.

“I know you are busy living in my shadow but…” and sent her a photo of the two of them and captioned the post, “Denise Richards- never heard of him.”

Teddi Mellencamp replied, “You know who DENISE is dad. She is the girl who mentions Charlie Sheen every episode.” 

