‘RHOBH’s Checks Teddi Mellencamp After She Shared Shady Texts!!

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Denise Richards took to social media to check co-star Teddi Mellencamp who shared a shady text message — and threw jabs at her.

Teddi’s screenshotted the convo between her and her father, John Mellencamp.

“I know you are busy living in my shadow but…” and sent her a photo of the two of them and captioned the post, “Denise Richards- never heard of him.”

Teddi Mellencamp replied, “You know who DENISE is dad. She is the girl who mentions Charlie Sheen every episode.”

Denise shared the convo and had some choice words for Teddi:

“Grown ass woman stooping to that level… sorry…🤣 I never said you live in your dad’s shadow. Ever. I don’t care what you were told,” she wrote. “I was hurt you felt the need to share a salacious untrue rumor about my marriage, especially given you are the daughter of a famous father & know what the potential impact could’ve been with my kids & family. That is all I have ever said about your family. 💕Aka(Dennis)”