RHOBH Stars Reveal Their Glamorous Season 10 Reunion Looks!

Shining bright like diamonds.

On Thursday evening, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars took to Instagram and shared their glamorous looks for the season 10 reunion. And, just like the diamonds they hold in the intro, the looks were radiant.

For starters, Erika Jayne oozed Katy Perry vibes as she rocked an ultra-blonde bob with a white and silver number. Not to mention, the Pretty Mess author’s icy blue eyes practically pierced our souls thanks to some stunning lashes.

Lisa Rinna also brought the bling as she donned a metallic sequined number and a dark ‘do. In fact, per Rinna, her reunion look was inspired by Hollywood legend Joan Crawford.

“Joan is not f–king around,” she quipped on one of her Instagram posts.

Teddi Mellencamp, Dorit Kemsley and newbie Sutton Stracke all got the sparkles memo too!

As for RHOBH OG Kyle Richards? She made a statement in a cobalt blue gown that featured bold shoulder fringe.